Breakingviews
Zoom’s reality check
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Normal is a scary word for a company that thrived in abnormal times. Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM.O)revenue hit $1 billion for the quarter ended July 31, a 54% rise. Yet its shares fell more than 15% on Tuesday read more , partly because some of the video-conferencing service’s metrics, according to Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg, “have begun to normalize.”
Even after Zoom lost $16 billion of market value in a morning, its valuation is hardly mundane. Its $82 billion enterprise value is 21 times what it expects to make in sales this year, about double the multiple of Skype owner Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Slack parent Salesforce.com (CRM.N). When Zoom listed in April 2019, its debut market capitalization was almost $17 billion.
The problem with normality is that it’s expensive. Zoom is now targeting business customers, who are often reluctant to change their technology. Rivals in the corporate software space are big and numerous. Marketing expenses grew 70% in the latest quarter, slower than in previous second quarters, but faster than revenue did. Investors seeking a zoom now face a march. (By Amanda Gomez)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense read more
Bharti Airtel’s fundraising dials up India duopoly read more
Forbes catches SPAC wave read more
Salmon bidding war leaves sour taste read more
Aussie M&A watchdog snarls at Big Tech read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.