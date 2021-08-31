Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Zoom’s reality check

2 minute read

A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home during the coronavirus disease outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Normal is a scary word for a company that thrived in abnormal times. Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM.O)revenue hit $1 billion for the quarter ended July 31, a 54% rise. Yet its shares fell more than 15% on Tuesday read more , partly because some of the video-conferencing service’s metrics, according to Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg, “have begun to normalize.”

Even after Zoom lost $16 billion of market value in a morning, its valuation is hardly mundane. Its $82 billion enterprise value is 21 times what it expects to make in sales this year, about double the multiple of Skype owner Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Slack parent Salesforce.com (CRM.N). When Zoom listed in April 2019, its debut market capitalization was almost $17 billion.

The problem with normality is that it’s expensive. Zoom is now targeting business customers, who are often reluctant to change their technology. Rivals in the corporate software space are big and numerous. Marketing expenses grew 70% in the latest quarter, slower than in previous second quarters, but faster than revenue did. Investors seeking a zoom now face a march. (By Amanda Gomez)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense read more

Bharti Airtel’s fundraising dials up India duopoly read more

Forbes catches SPAC wave read more

Salmon bidding war leaves sour taste read more

Aussie M&A watchdog snarls at Big Tech read more

Editing by John Foley and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 7:38 PM UTC

Robinhood is vulnerable to disruption

Before Robinhood Markets came along, the retail investor complex controlled by firms like Fidelity, Wellington, Charles Schwab and E*Trade was sitting pretty. But the online trading platform run by Vlad Tenev has upended that, and like any good disruptor, made its fair share of enemies along the way. That’s come in the form of mountains of lawsuits, regulatory scrutiny, and distracting Washington gadflies that promise to reshape Robinhood. The backlash may be enough to leave the disruptor vulnerable to some disruption of its own.

Breakingviews
Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense
Breakingviews
Zoom’s reality check
Breakingviews
Prosus pushes hard on Indian fintech door
Breakingviews
Xi’s anti-screen campaign will reshape family time