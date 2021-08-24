Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture

2 minute read

The main entrance of Zurich airport is seen in Switzerland, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unlike its physical surroundings, Zurich presents a disappointing backdrop for Europe’s aviation recovery. Despite the Swiss authorities’ relatively relaxed approach to quarantines, allowing vaccinated travellers to enter with few restrictions, passenger numbers failed to top 25% of pre-pandemic levels in the first six months of the year, Flughafen Zuerich (FHZN.S) reported on Tuesday. Business travel was particularly hard hit, suggesting the commercial capital’s legions of financiers are sticking with Zoom calls for now.

On the current trajectory, traffic should recover to half 2019 levels by the end of the year. After slashing operating costs by nearly a third in the last 18 months, that would bring the $5 billion company close to break-even. That faint optimism shines through in a share price down just 10% from the start of 2020. Spain’s Aena (AENA.MC), Germany’s Fraport (FRAG.DE) and France’s Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) are faring worse. But there’s little cause for celebration. Further setbacks, the company concludes, cannot be excluded. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chinese vaping IPO reeks of desperation read more

Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity read more

Uber’s middle way with gig workers gets dinged read more

Italy’s Fincantieri flags bigger defence ambition read more

Antipodean petrol deal runs low on fuel read more

Editing by Rob Cox and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:55 AM UTC

Beijing and ByteDance are killing a video-app star

If something looks too good to be true, it probably is. China's Kuaishou Technology (1024.HK) has shed nearly $190 billion in market value from a peak struck shortly after its February listing. Its adjusted net loss is forecast to hit $2.8 billion this year, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate, as it struggles with regulators and its far-larger rival ByteDance. Barring a turnaround, it may prove to be the Chinese tech sector's shortest-lived flash in the pan.

Breakingviews
Chinese vaping IPO reeks of desperation

A Chinese vaping company may have picked the worst possible time to list. Shenzhen IVPS Technology, which makes Smok devices, is eyeing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise up to $1 billion as early as next year, according to a Bloomberg report. It will be a feat to arouse investor interest in the current environment, however. Beijing’s crackdown on consumer sectors it doesn’t like has hammered shares ranging from after-school tutors to video games. Electronic cigarettes are a particular target.

Breakingviews
Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture
Breakingviews
Branson’s second space SPAC draws awkward parallel
Breakingviews
Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity