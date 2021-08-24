Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture

The main entrance of Zurich airport is seen in Switzerland, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unlike its physical surroundings, Zurich presents a disappointing backdrop for Europe’s aviation recovery. Despite the Swiss authorities’ relatively relaxed approach to quarantines, allowing vaccinated travellers to enter with few restrictions, passenger numbers failed to top 25% of pre-pandemic levels in the first six months of the year, Flughafen Zuerich (FHZN.S) reported on Tuesday. Business travel was particularly hard hit, suggesting the commercial capital’s legions of financiers are sticking with Zoom calls for now.

On the current trajectory, traffic should recover to half 2019 levels by the end of the year. After slashing operating costs by nearly a third in the last 18 months, that would bring the $5 billion company close to break-even. That faint optimism shines through in a share price down just 10% from the start of 2020. Spain’s Aena (AENA.MC), Germany’s Fraport (FRAG.DE) and France’s Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) are faring worse. But there’s little cause for celebration. Further setbacks, the company concludes, cannot be excluded. (By Ed Cropley)

