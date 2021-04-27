The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. conglomerate 3M Co (MMM.N), which makes N95 masks, beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, as people bought more personal safety products to stave off potential coronavirus infection.

The company's N95 masks, which provide a high level of filtration against airborne contaminants, as well as its home improvement and general cleaning equipment have been in high demand as the world continues to fight the new coronavirus.

Sales in the company's safety and industrial unit jumped 13.7% to $3.3 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, boosted by demand for personal safety products, roofing granules and industrial adhesives.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share, from $1.31 billion or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn a profit of $2.29 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 9.6% to $8.85 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $8.47 billion.

