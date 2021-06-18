Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
8 banks previously banned from bond sale now allowed to take part - EU

1 minute read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - Eight banks that were previously excluded from syndicated debt sales backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund will be allowed to take part in future issues, the EU executive said on Friday.

"The eight banks have provided information that allow the Commission to conclude that their further exclusion from participation in syndicated transactions in EU bond issuances is not warranted," the Commission said in an email.

It did not name the banks.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

