1 minute read
AB InBev beats expectations with more beer, higher prices
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) reported higher than expected earnings in the first quarter on Thursday, as consumers bought more of its beer and accepted higher prices.
The world's largest brewer said revenue grew 11.1% in the Jan-March period, while core profit (EBITDA) was up 7.4% at $4.49 billion. Both increases exceeded forecasts for rises of 7.6% and 4.6%, respectively, in a company-compiled poll.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.