AB InBev beats expectations with Q4 profit, sees steady 2022 growth

The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast on Thursday that its profit would increase in 2022, in line with its medium-term growth range, after ending 2021 with stronger results than expected.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise by between 4% and 8% this year, with revenue expanding by a higher percentage.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

