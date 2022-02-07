ABB books $80 mln orders for Spanish commuter train tech

The logo of Hitachi ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail (SRAIL.S) for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

ABB added that the orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.