ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite

1 minute read

The logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen during the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.

The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

5:08 AM UTC

