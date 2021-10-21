Business
ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite
1 minute read
ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.
The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.
Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields
