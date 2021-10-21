ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite

The logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen during the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.

The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.