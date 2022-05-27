Abu Dhabi's first SPAC lists after raising about $100 mln

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's first special-purpose acquisition company listed on Friday, raising $100 million in the share sale, its co-owners said.

ADC, owned by state investor ADQ and Chimera Investment, will identify scalable businesses with strong management teams and acquire one or more businesses, the statement said.

Shares of ADC were trading at 10.50 dirhams, up from an offer price of 10 dirhams.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority in January approved a regulatory framework for blank-check firms, more commonly known as SPACs.

They raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on share markets than via traditional initial public offerings.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.