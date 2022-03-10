Acerinox, ArcelorMittal, Celsa cut steel output in Spain due to high electricity prices

The logo of Spanish stainless steel manufacturer Acerinox is pictured during the "Tube Fair" in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Three of the main Spanish steel makers have cut output at their electricity-powered mills as electricity prices skyrocket following the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox MC>, world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) and Celsa, a privately held leading European producer, have partly idled their plants to reduce costs as electricity prices on the wholesale market in Spain hit all-time highs earlier this week, the three companies said on Wednesday and Thursday.

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra

