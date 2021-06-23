Ackman says he could see a listing for UMG in the U.S.

The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BOSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Tuesday that he could envision a stock listing for Universal Music Group, the world's largest music group, in the United States after it lists in Amsterdam in September if the company's board agrees to take that step.

Ackman said on a conference call with investors that he sees no legal or regulatory restrictions that would prevent a dual listing and that this could happen either through a direct listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq or through sponsored American Depositary Receipts. "It is up to the board," he said.

