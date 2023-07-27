ACS reports 385 mln euro net profit as Abertis business grows

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's ACS (ACS.MC) on Thursday posted a 17% rise in first-half net profit to 385 million euros ($429 million) buoyed by strong results in its construction businesses and a higher contribution from toll road unit Abertis.

ACS said its construction businesses' net profit rose 25% to 213 million euros while Abertis contributed 95 million euros, almost twice as much as in the first half of 2022.

Separately, ACS said it had agreed on a new strategic collaboration with Mundys, its Italian partner in Abertis, to fund an investment plan to expand its portfolio of assets under management to help spur growth at the toll road unit.

ACS said some 92% of its activities are concentrated in the United States, Australia, Spain and Canada.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.