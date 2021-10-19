Skip to main content

Business

Activision Blizzard fires 20 employees following harassment claims - FT

1 minute read

The entrance to the Activision Blizzard Inc. campus is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) has fired 20 employees over claims of harassment, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing a letter sent to staff. (https://on.ft.com/3n6xM7u)

According to the report, the video game maker will also expand its ethics and compliance team, tasked with creating a "more accountable workplace".

The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in September, Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.

The EEOC, which has been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.

The company also said last month it was continuing to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received. read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:17 PM UTC

Brazil superior court rejects Brumadinho indictments on procedural grounds

Brazil's Superior Court of Justice threw out on procedural grounds an indictment of 16 people in relation to the collapse of the Brumadinho dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA , a disaster that killed 270 people in 2019.

Business
Australia to make permanent company laws allowing virtual AGMs - AFR
Business
Black Americans, women make big strides on top U.S. corporate boards -report
Business
China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
Business
United Airlines posts smaller quarterly loss as travel rebounds