ACWA Power aims to raise up to $1.2 bln in Saudi IPO

A Saudi Acwa Power-generating windmill is pictured in Jbel Sendouq, on the outskirts of Tangier, Morocco, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal/File photo

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - ACWA Power, which is partly owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, on Tuesday set an indicative price range for a Riyadh listing that could raise up to 4.5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.2 billion) at the top of the range.

The company is selling 81.2 million shares at a price in a range of 51 to 56 riyals per share, its lead manager said in a statement on the Saudi bourse.

ACWA is selling 11.1% of existing shares. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns half the company.

In addition to the initial public offering (IPO), about 4.14 million shares, representing 0.57% of the company, will be allocated to certain employees of the company and its subsidiaries as part of its employee IPO grant plan.

ACWA's offering is among a spate of deals on the Saudi stock exchange this year.

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, a unit of Saudi Telecom (7010.SE), had set an indicative price range on Sept. 5 for an IPO aimed at raising as much as 3.6 billion riyals. read more

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by David Goodman

