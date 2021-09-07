Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Business

Adecco buys France's QAPA for initial consideration of 65 mln euros

The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group (ADEN.S) is buying QAPA, France's second-largest provider of digital workforce solutions, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros ($77.2 million), the Swiss staffing group said on Tuesday.

QAPA had 45 million euros in turnover in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 and has around 60 employees. In 2020, revenues rose nearly 90% year-on-year "and are expected to continue to grow vigorously", Adecco said.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

