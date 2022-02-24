Adecco sees solid growth in 2022 after 2% revenue rise in Q4 2021

The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S) expects "solid revenue growth" at the start of 2022, the temporary staffing and training company said on Thursday, after reporting a 2% increase in revenues during its fourth quarter.

Revenues, when adjusted for trading days, acquisitions and currencies, increased 1% to 5.49 billion euros ($6.17 billion)during the three months to the end of December, in line with analyst forecasts for 5.48 billion euros.

The figure was 3% higher than the third quarter, Adecco said, and reflected increased permanent hiring and retraining by companies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"In Q1 2022, the Group expects solid revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, with modest sequential improvement," the Swiss company said in a statement.

Shareholder's net income rose 23% to 184 million euros, beating forecasts for 131 million euros in a company gathered consensus.

Adecco, which supplies temporary staff and retrains workers as well as finding positions for highly skilled workers, proposed a dividend of 2.50 euros, the same level as in 2020.

"Looking ahead, while recognising ongoing pandemic related challenges, we expect healthy demand for the Group’s services in 2022, and are investing to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth," said Chief Executive Alain Dehaze.

($1 = 0.8901 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.