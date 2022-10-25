Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership after controversies - Bloomberg News















Oct 25 (Reuters) - Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after Adidas announced on Oct. 6 that it had put its business partnership with Kanye West under review.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.