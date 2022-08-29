Adler Group withholds dividend citing audit, names new CFO

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German company Adler (ADLG.DE) on Monday named Thomas Echelmeyer new chief financial officer and said its board of directors decided to not submit a dividend proposal to its shareholders until an audit opinion is issued.

"For reasons of prudence, the Board ... will therefore not make any forward-looking statement on the dividend until further notice," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Germany's financial regulator said Adler Real Estate overstated the value of one of its projects by up to 233 million euros ($233.21 million), citing an ongoing audit of the company's financial statements.

($1 = 0.9991 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese

