Aeromexico says creditors approve its restructuring plan

An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 9 fuselage, part of the new airplanes incorporated to its fleet, is pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico on Tuesday said its creditors have overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the results of the vote were submitted to the bankruptcy court today.

Shares in the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year amid the pandemic, have been wildly seesawing in recent weeks amid speculation about its bankruptcy proceedings.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.