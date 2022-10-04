Aercap CEO says jetmakers will at best reach 90% of output goals















BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Planemakers will at best reach 90% of their production targets because of constraints including the challenges of recruiting and training qualifed staff, the head of the world's largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap (AER.N), said on Wednesday.

CEO Aengus Kelly also told a Eurocontrol aviation conference that demand for air travel would continue to grow and that AerCap was already leasing planes to airlines for 2025.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.