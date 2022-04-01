AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

AerCap logo is seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 1 (Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER.N) will provide 12 new Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft to Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways starting next year, the world's top aircraft lessor said on Friday.

AerCap, which on Wednesday submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo planes with ITA. read more

Dublin-based AerCap's exposure to Moscow was the highest among all lessors when European Union sanctions forced the termination of Russian leases, accounting for 5% of its fleet by value.

AerCap had 135 aircraft and 14 engines on lease to Russia but has repossessed and removed 22 aircraft and three engines, it said in its fourth-quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, the Italian government said on Wednesday it wanted to clinch a deal for the sale of ITA Airways by mid-June. read more

Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.