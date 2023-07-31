AerCap raises earnings forecast, to buy back shares on strong leasing demand

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - AerCap (AER.N) raised its full-year earnings guidance and launched a new $500 million share buyback programme on Monday after strong demand for aircraft pushed second quarter revenue at the world's largest aircraft lessor 15% higher.

AerCap, which has a portfolio of 3,500 aircraft, engines and helicopters, expects full year adjusted earnings per share of between to range of $8.50 - $9.00, not including any gains on sale, up from the $7.00 - $7.50 forecast in March.

"We continue to benefit from strong demand for our aviation assets, as well as a robust sales market," Chief Executive Officer Aengus Kelly said in a statement.

The Dublin-based company said 100% of its new aircraft order book was placed with airlines through 2024.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.