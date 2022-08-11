AerCap revenue jumps as travel recovery strengthens globally

AerCap logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A strengthening recovery in air travel "across all major regions" boosted second-quarter revenue at AerCap (AER.N) by 36% year-on-year to $1.67 billion, the world's top aircraft lessor said on Thursday.

While Dublin-based AerCap said lease rents were negatively impacted by the loss of revenue from Russian aircraft in the quarter, the recovery in passenger demand led to higher overall levels of cash collection and greater utilisation of its fleet.

It added that a number of supply chain issues would continue to constrain aircraft production over the next few years, supporting demand for lessors who now control more than half the world's fleet of aircraft.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.