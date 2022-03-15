1 minute read
Aeroflot CEO no longer on airline trade group IATA's board of governors
MONTREAL March 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) is no longer on the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a spokesman for the airline trade group said on Tuesday by email.
Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov was recently blacklisted by the European Union as part of mounting sanctions against Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. read more
Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
