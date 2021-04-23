Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aeromexico aeroplanes are pictured on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Grupo Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) has agreed to purchase 24 of Boeing's (BA.N) 737-8 and B737-9 MAX planes, and four 787-9 Dreamliners, as part of a deal that should yield an estimated $2 billion in savings, the Mexican airline said on Friday.

The carrier said that it had managed to negotiate better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts.

The agreement "represents a fundamental stage in Aeromexico's transformation for the coming years, under highly competitive economic conditions compared to current market values," the company said in a statement.

It did not disclose the price of the planes.

Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

