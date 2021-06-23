Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Aeromexico says U.S. bankruptcy court OKs 75 more days to present plan

1 minute read

An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over its chapter 11 restructuring process, gave it 75 more days to present a reorganization plan.

"The court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the good progress the company has made with its restructuring," Aeromexico said.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · June 22, 2021 · 10:01 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. opens $500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims

A $500 million U.S. fund to compensate relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes has opened, the claim administrators told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing lobbyist Keating, who helped steer it through MAX crisis, exits abruptly
Aerospace & DefenseAer Lingus in talks for hundreds of millions of euros in extra liquidity
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion
Aerospace & DefenseBritain's Senior Plc rejects Lone Star's revised $1.2 bln take-private offer

Aircraft and car parts supplier Senior Plc (SNR.L) on Tuesday rejected a $1.2 billion buyout offer from U.S.-based Lone Star Global, saying the sweetened proposal made a day earlier "continues to fundamentally" undervalue the British company.