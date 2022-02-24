Aerospace supplier Safran increased titanium stocks as Ukraine tensions rose

The logo of Safran is seen outside the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French aerospace supplier Safran (SAF.PA) said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year.

Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier.

"We have been watching this situation for several weeks and have decided since the start of the year to increase our stocks of titanium especially through distributors in Germany," Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.

The French company - which together with General Electric co-owns the world's largest jet engine manufacturer by units sold, CFM International - is also looking to diversify its sources of the metal.

Western aerospace companies that rely heavily on long-term supply contracts with VSMPO-AVISMA have been increasing buffer stocks in case the metal is thrust into a potential trade war between Russia and the West, experts have said read more .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.