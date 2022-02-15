1 minute read
Air Arabia hedges about 50% of its fuel needs, CEO tells Al Arabiya
DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Middle East budget airline Air Arabia is hedging about half of its fuel needs, Chief Executive Adel Ali told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.
"We do not expect to raise the price of tickets unless the price of oil exceeds $100," he added.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed in Cairo Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.