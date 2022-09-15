Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Air Canada planes are parked at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

MONTREAL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) on Thursday said it would purchase 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs.

Global airlines are stepping up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades. read more

Sweden-based Heart's battery-powered aircraft under development will have capacity for up to 30 passengers and generate zero emissions when they enter service, which is expected in 2028, Canada's largest carrier said in a release.

The release did not disclose a value for the deal.

Air Canada's agreement, which also includes a $5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace, follows a 2021 deal by U.S. carrier United Airlines (UAL.O) to acquire 100 19-seat planes from the startup. read more

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Bernadette Baum

