Air Canada expects flight, baggage delays to subside this year

An Air Canada plane taxis at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Wednesday it was expecting flight and baggage delays to subside through the rest of this year and next as staffing levels improve.

The carrier also expects to see an uptick in business travel after the Labor Day holiday, Chief Financial Officer Amos Kazzaz said at an investor conference organized by brokerage Cowen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.