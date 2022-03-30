Air Canada to increase full-year capacity on higher travel demand

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capacity for full-year 2022, helped by a rebound in travel demand as COVID-related restrictions ease around the world.

"With the pandemic receding and travel returning, Air Canada has put in place a strategy to return to profitability and increase long-term shareholder value." said chief executive Michael Rousseau.

Canadian carriers are seeing a rise in spring travel as COVID-19 shows signs of ebbing, but higher oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has cast a shadow ahead of the busy summer vacation season. read more

The company said it plans to increase its full-year capacity by about 150% compared with 2021, and added it expects a 13% to 15% increase in adjusted cost per available seat (CASM) compared with 2019.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Air Canada said it would add 26 extra-long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet to accommodate higher demand for travel. read more

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

