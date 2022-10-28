Air Canada revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand















Oct 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices.

Canada, which dropped all COVID restrictions for travelers at the beginning of this month, has seen a strong rebound in travel as most countries have dropped such restrictions for travelers.

But the surge in demand, coupled with staffing shortfalls at airports left travelers wrestling this summer with long lines and delayed flights.

The country's largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared with C$2.10 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Net loss for the quarter narrowed to C$508 million versus a net loss of C$640 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.