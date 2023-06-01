Air Canada says technical issue forcing flight delays

Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/

MONTREAL, June 1 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Thursday it is experiencing a technical issue that is resulting in flight delays across its system and has caused the airline to operate flights at a reduced rate.

"Air Canada is experiencing a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance," the airline said in a statement.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Ismail Shakil

