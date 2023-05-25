Air Canada technical problem leads to temporary ground stop

Air Canada planes in Toronto
An Air Canada plane is seen in the air after departing from Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

MONTREAL, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday experienced a temporary technical issue with a system used to communicate with aircraft, resulting in a precautionary ground stop that has now been lifted, the carrier said in a statement.

Canada's largest carrier said there have been some limited delays as a result, but the system "is now returning to normal."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which published an advisory on the outage, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington

