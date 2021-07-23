Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Air Canada's quarterly loss narrows as travel demand returns

2 minute read

Air Canada planes are parked at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Friday, as rising vaccination rates and easing restrictions aided a rebound in travel demand.

Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S. tourists to enter the country from Aug. 9, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an unprecedented 16-month ban. read more

"The elimination of the quarantine period for fully vaccinated returning Canadians and the removal of other travel restrictions announced in June led to a significant increase in bookings," said Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau.

With global travel restrictions easing, Air Canada earlier this month announced its international summer schedule, resuming 17 routes and 11 destinations from its hubs.

The Canadian carrier posted net cash burn of about C$8 million per day during the quarter and forecast cash burn of between C$3 million and C$5 million per day in the third quarter.

The airline's net loss was C$1.17 billion, or C$3.31 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$1.75 billion, or C$6.44 per share, a year earlier.

Its operating revenue rose 58.8% to C$837 million in the quarter. Analysts on average expected a revenue of C$848.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · July 22, 2021 · 10:11 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE AerCap to win unconditional EU okay for $30 bln GE deal - sources

Irish aircraft leasing company AerCap (AER.N) is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $30 billion bid for General Electric's (GE.N) aircraft leasing business, three people familiar with the matter said.

Aerospace & DefenseAmerican and Southwest lifted by 'messy' travel rebound, federal aid
Aerospace & DefenseThales' shares climb after French company raises 2021 sales goal
Aerospace & DefenseAir Canada's second-quarter loss shrinks as travel demand returns
Aerospace & DefenseDassault reports stronger earnings on military deliveries