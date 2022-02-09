Air China agrees to pay $143,000 U.S. fine over 2018 tarmac delays

The logo of Air China is pictured on a tail of an airplane parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday Air China (601111.SS) agreed to pay a $143,000 fine over excessive tarmac delays in 2018 at U.S. airports.

The department said Air China had failed to ensure it would not permit an international flight to remain on the tarmac for more than four hours without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane. The department said under its $300,000 civil penalty order Air China must pay $143,000 within 30 days and must pay $143,000 if it violates the order within a year. The airline was credited with paying $14,000 for compensation to passengers.

Reporting by David Shepardson

