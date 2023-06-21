Air France-KLM maintenance arm aims for pre-COVID op profit in 2024

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM's (AIRF.PA) engineering and maintenance business is targeting a return to 2019 levels of operating profit in 2024, despite higher working capital, Anne Brachet, EVP of the division, said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The division, which repairs and maintains aircraft, needs to stock certain parts to avoid shortages as the broader industry wrestles with supply chain problems.

Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by Mark Potter















