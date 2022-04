Air France-KLM orders four Airbus freighter jets

The Air France-KLM company logo is seen during the company's half-year results in Paris, France, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

April 12 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Tuesday it has ordered four Airbus A350F (AIR.PA) full freighter jets with purchase rights for an additional four.

Air France's cargo capacity currently consists of two Boeing (BA.N) 777F aircraft, it said, adding that the new planes would be operated by Air France and based at Charles De Gaulle Airport outside Paris.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah Morland , editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.