Air France-KLM says could consider taking a minority stake in ITA in medium term

A logo of airline company Air France is seen in the Terminal 2E at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris, France, July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Wednesday that at this stage it was not investing in the capital of ITA Airways but could consider taking a minority stake in the medium term.

The airline made the comments as it welcomed news Italy had picked a group led by U.S. private equity fund Certares, backed by Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), for exclusive talks on buying a majority stake in ITA Airways. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

