Air France KLM says it suspends all flights to Mali until further notice

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French-Dutch carrier Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) on Wednesday said it suspended all flights from and to Bamako, Mali until further notice, cancelling two already scheduled flights.

The call was made "in accordance with the decisions of the French authorities", the airline said in an e-mailed statement.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

