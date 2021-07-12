Aerospace & Defense
Air France-KLM starts process for major medium-haul jet purchase
PARIS/AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) has launched a tender to "renew and extend" the medium-haul fleets of Dutch unit KLM and the French and Dutch arms of low-cost subsidiary Transavia, a spokesperson for the Franco-Dutch airlines group said on Monday.
The company confirmed the tender after Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith was quoted as saying Air France-KLM had approached Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) about 160 jets.
"We've done a little bit in this area, it's been on the agenda since 2004, but it's never been put in place as it is now. I am very pleased to be able to put together this order, the largest in the group's history," he told the daily Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview.
