Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia still hit by strike action
PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Air France KLM's (AIRF.PA) low-cost unit Transavia, hit by cabin crew strike action since Wednesday, said it planned to operate around 70% of its French flights on Friday and Saturday and 75% of its capacity on Sunday, a company spokesperson said.
"We offer those forecasts to give passengers some visibility over the week-end", the spokesperson said.
Transavia's management cancelled a quarter of its flights on Thursday and 15% on Wednesday. read more
Dozens of cabin attendants, stewardesses and stewards have been on strike since Wednesday, asking for more pay and better working conditions.
