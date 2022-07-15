Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia still hit by strike action

A Transavia aircraft is seen during a first flight ceremony as Orly Airport resumes duty following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Orly, France June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Air France KLM's (AIRF.PA) low-cost unit Transavia, hit by cabin crew strike action since Wednesday, said it planned to operate around 70% of its French flights on Friday and Saturday and 75% of its capacity on Sunday, a company spokesperson said.

"We offer those forecasts to give passengers some visibility over the week-end", the spokesperson said.

Transavia's management cancelled a quarter of its flights on Thursday and 15% on Wednesday. read more

Dozens of cabin attendants, stewardesses and stewards have been on strike since Wednesday, asking for more pay and better working conditions.

Reporting by Caroline Palliez; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

