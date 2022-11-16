Air France: Latest bonds issue multiple times oversubscribed

[1/2] An Air France Airbus A350 airplane lands at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann















PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Wednesday said its latest bonds offering, aimed at strengthening its capital and paying back state aid, was multiple times oversubscribed and raised around 305 million euros ($316.22 million).

Major shareholder CMA CGM, a shipping company, participated in the issue pro rata to its 9% equity stake in the company, Air France said in a statement.

The maximum potential dilution will be equal to approximately 7.8% of outstanding share capital, the airline added.

($1 = 0.9645 euro)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.