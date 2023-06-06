Air India to fly diverted passengers from Russia on Wednesday

Air India passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai
Air India passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Air India will send a plane on Wednesday to pick up passengers and crew who were on board a flight diverted to Russia and fly them to their original destination, San Francisco, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

An Air India plane headed for San Francisco from Delhi was forced to divert and land at Magadan airport in Russia's Far East after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines.

Reporting by Aditi Shah Writing by Josephine Mason Editing by David Goodman

