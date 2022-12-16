Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources















LONDON/NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing (BA.N) jets including 190 narrow-body 737 MAX and 30 wide-body 787s, as part of a sweeping fleet shake-up roughly split with its European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.

The deal is expected to include an unspecified number of Boeing 777X long-range jets, they added.

Airbus is separately negotiating a deal including at least 200 of its A320-family narrowbody jets as well as dozens of larger A350s, industry sources said.

Boeing referred questions to the airline which said it had no immediate comment. Airbus declined comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah; editing by Jason Neely











