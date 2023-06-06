Air India plane from Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after technical issue

By
,
and
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land in Russia after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.

The 216 passengers onboard are being offered support on the ground and will be provided with alternative options to reach their destinations at the earliest opportunity, Air India said, adding the plane also carried a crew of 16.

The diversion of the Boeing (BA.N) 777 widebody aircraft comes a day after the chief of the world's largest carrier raised safety concerns about airlines flying through Russian airspace with American citizens onboard.

"What's going to happen if an airline lands in Russia with some prominent U.S. citizens on board? That is a potential crisis in the making," Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Monday.

"I think we should solve it before the crisis happens."

Russia has barred U.S. airlines and other foreign carriers from using its airspace, in retaliation for Washington banning Russian flights over the U.S. in March 2022 after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

However, Air India and some Gulf-based, Chinese and African carriers continue to fly over Russia, making flying times shorter and American rivals uncompetitive.

In February, U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines and other non-American carriers from flying over Russia on U.S. routes.

Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Joanna reports on airlines and travel in Europe, including tourism trends, sustainability and policy. She was previously based in Warsaw, where she covered politics and general news. She wrote stories on everything from Chinese spies to migrants stranded in forests along the Belarusian border. In 2022, she spent six weeks covering the war in Ukraine, with a focus on the evacuation of children, war reparations and evidence that Russian commanders knew of sexual violence by their troops. Joanna graduated from the Columbia Journalism School in 2014. Before joining Reuters, she worked in Hong Kong for TIME and later in Brussels reporting on EU tech policy for POLITICO Europe.

Read Next