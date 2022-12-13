Factbox: Air India's fleet versus major Indian and international carriers















NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, has seen increased competition with a number of domestic and international carriers adding flights and destinations across the country.

Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion at list prices from Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group, Reuters reported over the weekend.

The orders are expected to include as many as 400 narrowbody jets and 100 or more widebodies, potentially including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s.

The fleet expansion plans come days after Tata Group announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.

The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India's position as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo (INGL.NS). The new planes are expected to help Air India take on IndiGo and win back international traffic from airlines like Emirates.

Here are the fleet sizes of the major Indian airlines and foreign carriers versus Air India's.

AIR INDIA'S COMBINED NARROWBODY PLANES VS OTHER DOMESTIC CARRIERS

Reuters Graphics

AIR INDIA'S COMBINED WIDEBODIES VS OTHER INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.