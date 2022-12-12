Air India's history as Tata pours in money to revive the airline















CHENNAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Air India is carving out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, which regained control earlier this year after the airline was nationalised nearly seven decades ago.

The airline is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners potentially worth over $100 billion at list prices from both Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), Reuters reported over the weekend, citing industry sources.

The report came days after Tata announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, to cement itself as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after IndiGo (INGL.NS).

The merged Air India entity will have 218 planes and fly to 52 domestic and 38 international destinations.

Here is Air India's timeline that includes financial troubles, reputation drop and Tata's plans to restore it.

*sourced from Britannica

($1 = 82.5650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans











