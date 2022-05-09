1 minute read
Air Lease chairman says pursuing insurance claims over Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp is pursuing "vigorous" insurance claims over jets stranded in Russia following changes in the law preventing their repossession, Steven Udvar-Hazy, founder and executive chairman of the U.S. lessor, told the Airline Economics conference.
It would have been difficult for the leasing industry to prepare for such a "once in a post-World War II event," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tim Hepher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.