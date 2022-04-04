Air Lease confirms order for 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

April 4 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp (AL.N) confirmed its order for 32 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets on Monday, as it seeks to meet increasing demand for the narrow-body jets from airlines eager to tap into the rebound in air travel.

The aircraft lessor, which had signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase new MAX jets in February, said the order will bring its MAX backlog to 130.

U.S. carriers said last month travel demand had roared back after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant and would remain strong. read more

"The 737 MAX family enables airlines to optimize their fleets across a broad range of missions while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 20% compared to the airplanes they replace," Air Lease said.

The company's order comprises 737-8 and 737-9 jets and will help it meet the demand for more fuel-efficient jets, Air Lease said.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

